Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Holdings Lowered by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spotify by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,226,000 after buying an additional 2,589,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spotify by 10,018.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,113 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Spotify by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,200,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Spotify by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Spotify by 990.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after acquiring an additional 418,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPOT. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.08. 1,501,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,724. Spotify has a 1-year low of $110.57 and a 1-year high of $161.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

