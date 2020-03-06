Square (NYSE:SQ) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Square (NYSE:SQ) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.93. Square also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.88-0.92 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura reiterated a sell rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,829,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,427,544. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.80. Square has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.45, a PEG ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,705 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.