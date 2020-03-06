Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 40,559 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Starbucks by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.99.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,598,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790,161. The stock has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $87.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

