Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $346.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.00 million.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.99. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STRL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

