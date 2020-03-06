Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 111.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Store Capital by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Store Capital by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Store Capital by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Store Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 3,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,279.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Store Capital stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,676. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

