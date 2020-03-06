Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) PT Lowered to at Northland Securities

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from to in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SLGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Super League Gaming presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 54,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. Super League Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

