Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Posts Earnings Results

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synacor had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter. Synacor updated its Q1 2020

Shares of Synacor stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. Synacor has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $1.94.

SYNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

