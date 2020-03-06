Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. Target also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.70-7.00 EPS.

Target stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.75. 236,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711,183. Target has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.61.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

