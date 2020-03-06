Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Teleflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $271.56 and a 12 month high of $398.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.64.

In other news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $405,542. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

