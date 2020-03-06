TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113,730.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,459.88%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

