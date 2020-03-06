Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TIF traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,783. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.94. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on TIF. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

