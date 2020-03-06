Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 25.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

TTD traded down $3.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,308. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $173.60 and a twelve month high of $323.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.52, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.31.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $1,686,131.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,529.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 8,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.70, for a total value of $2,155,267.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,365 shares of company stock worth $46,436,356 in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.06.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

