Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $17.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

