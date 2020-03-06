UBS Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €108.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €107.20 ($124.65).

MRK stock traded up €1.75 ($2.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €114.90 ($133.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,302 shares. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €118.23 and its 200-day moving average is €107.44.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

