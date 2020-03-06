UBS Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €108.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €107.20 ($124.65).

MRK stock traded up €1.75 ($2.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €114.90 ($133.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,302 shares. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €118.23 and its 200-day moving average is €107.44.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

