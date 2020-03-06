Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,382. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.