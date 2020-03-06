United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 133 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.91. 18,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,084. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.63 and a one year high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

