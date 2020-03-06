United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires New Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

BMY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.97. 1,501,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,358,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

