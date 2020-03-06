United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,001 Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in Anthem by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 74,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.18. 307,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,082. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.74. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.46.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.