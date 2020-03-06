United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after purchasing an additional 627,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,236,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.12.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. 6,806,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,130,984. The stock has a market cap of $223.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

