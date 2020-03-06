United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 24,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.57.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.82. 900,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,232. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.28. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $117.38 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

