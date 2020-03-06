United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 3,719 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,844,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 438,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 53,792 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 22,398 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.26. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,225. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0656 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

