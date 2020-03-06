United Asset Strategies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,158 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,903,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,644,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,816 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,423,000 after purchasing an additional 410,702 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 631,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,829,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,047,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,033,516. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.