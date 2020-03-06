United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,351,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040,653 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the third quarter worth about $1,804,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. 1,217,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,519,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.48.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

