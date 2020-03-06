United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 384.2% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.96. The stock had a trading volume of 39,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.49. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $151.66 and a 52-week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

