United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 217,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 19,913 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 39,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 22,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,416. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88.

