United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. 305,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.51. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.