United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 58.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.21. 105,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,649. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.10 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

