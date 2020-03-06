United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,587 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,482,002. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

