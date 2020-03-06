United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $547,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $86.55. The company had a trading volume of 303,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average of $82.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

