United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $658,000 Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

Shares of MCD traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.92. 374,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,437. The company has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $178.27 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.55 and its 200 day moving average is $205.82.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

