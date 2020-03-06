United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $902,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,853,000 after acquiring an additional 309,387 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,289,000 after acquiring an additional 306,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $54,513,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.90 on Friday, hitting $205.69. The company had a trading volume of 48,219,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,836,664. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $169.27 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.03 and a 200-day moving average of $204.91.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

