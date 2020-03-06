United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $179,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 302,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,286,037.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ETV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 58,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,576. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

