United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,749,000 after buying an additional 594,038 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,675,000 after acquiring an additional 109,909 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,796,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,160,000 after acquiring an additional 202,068 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,171,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,810,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

NYSE:DFS traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,355. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.64.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

