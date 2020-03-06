United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $1.57 Million in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.34. 103,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $111.17 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

