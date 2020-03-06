United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $221,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.32. The company has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.