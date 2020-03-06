United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $264,000 in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,277,000 after buying an additional 847,313 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,739,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $350,475,000 after acquiring an additional 484,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,575,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,414,000 after acquiring an additional 55,223 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,534,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $308,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.94. 5,012,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,355,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

