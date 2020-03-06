United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $391,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 31,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,070. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

