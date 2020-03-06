United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.65. 278,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,004. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.25. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.54.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.