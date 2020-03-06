United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,341 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 67,713 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 179.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.