United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 17,736 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $82.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,284,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average is $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.