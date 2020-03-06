United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $718,000 Investment in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

QCOM traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,079,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521,024. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

