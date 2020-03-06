United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,214,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,159,000 after acquiring an additional 257,888 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,907,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $225,050,000 after acquiring an additional 107,626 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,471,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,191,000 after purchasing an additional 44,766 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,041,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $139,500,000 after purchasing an additional 140,913 shares during the period. 69.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,922 shares of company stock worth $14,202,368 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,079,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,280,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 157.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.97.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

