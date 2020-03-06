United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 178,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,695,000 after acquiring an additional 132,401 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $104.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,613. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.21 and a 52-week high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average of $115.07.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AptarGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

