United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEAR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

NEAR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.34. 1,994,432 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.