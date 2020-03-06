United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 508,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 245,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.96. 6,919,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,948,074. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

