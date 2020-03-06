United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000.

XBI traded down $2.52 on Friday, reaching $90.08. The stock had a trading volume of 517,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,248. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $98.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.86.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

