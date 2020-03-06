United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 48,660 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,660 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SH. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,037,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 490.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 207,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 172,359 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $4,087,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,804,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 757,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,720,473. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $28.89.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

