United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 7,952 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $37.48.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

