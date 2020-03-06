United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes $443,000 Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of BP by 0.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BP by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BP by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,845,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,656,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BP shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.