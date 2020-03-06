United Asset Strategies Inc. Trims Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,029 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned about 0.17% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $11,727,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,401,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4,050.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 86,927 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

HQH stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.84. 18,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,968. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

